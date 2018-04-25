Women are comparing themselves to Kate Middleton after giving birth, and it's hilariously real.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 25, 2018@10:11 PM
Here's the thing, yes, Kate Middleton is a human being just like the rest of us. However, I have a looming suspicion she made a deal with the devil (aka she married British royalty - don't come for me I have Welsh cousins) to look well rested and flawless no matter what she does.

Here she is flirting with the wind.

Here she is after giving birth to baby Prince George in 2013.

I don't even smile like that after relaxing for a day, let alone squeezing a human out of my body.

Here she is inexplicably glowing YET AGAIN mere hours after giving birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015.

In completion of the ultimate trinity, on Monday Kate gave birth to her third child, a baby boy (whose name is TBA).

As is satanic tradition, she emerged smiling with a blow-out just hours after the birth.

As a fun exercise in realism, moms across the internet have taken the opportunity to make jokes and compare their post-birth pictures to Kate's.

Expectation vs Reality 😩😩😂😂

A post shared by ruthannieparnell (@ruthannieparnell) on

These precious snapshots feel a lot more relatable.

Of course, every woman's body and birthing process is different. Some will feel great just hours after giving birth, while most will need a few days to recover.

Kate Middleton.... and me after birth of third child 😂😂😂 .... seriously though, she looked beaituful and I feel bad people making negative comments about how unreal is for her to have left in heels and a dress. Lets be honest though, we all know that under that lovely outfit is a nursing bra with pads to keep her from leaking through her clothes along with a flabby after birth belly tucked into some mesh underwear you also have the worlds largest pad thats covered in some witch hazel pads and ointment.... if your lucky you get a maxi pad that is also and Icepack to shove in your mesh undies as well. Its sort of like judging a book by its cover..... just like we are all the same on the inside... post birth moms are the same under whatever outfit you walk out in. #katemiddleton #royalbaby #thirdbaby #hospitalafterbirthpic #iwantabeautyteam #imstillhot #ijusthadababy #myshoesdidntmatch #meshunderwear #icepackpad #hemroidcream

A post shared by Danielle Sforza (@theformer_ntmom) on

The meme versions are definitely my favorite.

How does she do it? 🤷🏻‍♀️😫😂 #katemiddleton #royalbaby

A post shared by Fabulous Magazine (@fabulousmag) on

While all of this is in good humor, it's important to remember that she IS royalty. Thereby, it's reasonable to assume she made a deal with the devil in exchange for her persistent glow. In the least, there are certainly the resources for plenty of help with her motherly duties.

