Women are comparing themselves to Kate Middleton after giving birth, and it's hilariously real.

Here's the thing, yes, Kate Middleton is a human being just like the rest of us. However, I have a looming suspicion she made a deal with the devil (aka she married British royalty - don't come for me I have Welsh cousins) to look well rested and flawless no matter what she does.

Here she is flirting with the wind.

Here she is after giving birth to baby Prince George in 2013.

I don't even smile like that after relaxing for a day, let alone squeezing a human out of my body.

Here she is inexplicably glowing YET AGAIN mere hours after giving birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015.

In completion of the ultimate trinity, on Monday Kate gave birth to her third child, a baby boy (whose name is TBA).