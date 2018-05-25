Women online are sharing men's responses to rejection, and it's not pretty.

Happy Friday! Before you skip off to attend a slew of Memorial Day weekend barbecues and beach days, I want to give you some depressing realness to soak up. This particular brand of realness addresses the often violent and emotionally volatile ways men respond to rejection from women.

The anecdotes came rolling in when the author Elizabeth May asked women on Twitter to share the ways men have responded to romantic rejection.

"Hi ladies! RT if you've have had a frightening response from a man when you've rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you," May wrote.

Tons of women had similarly alarming and traumatic experiences with rejecting men.

At a friend's birthday, there was this guy who'd been jerking me around for almost a year. I knew he used my geniality in social settings as tacit approval/forgiveness, and I was tired of letting him think his nonsense was acceptable. So: I moved away when he went to hug me. — lumen🕯️ (@lumenaeternumIX) May 21, 2018