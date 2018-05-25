Women online are sharing men's responses to rejection, and it's not pretty.

Happy Friday! Before you skip off to attend a slew of Memorial Day weekend barbecues and beach days, I want to give you some depressing realness to soak up. This particular brand of realness addresses the often violent and emotionally volatile ways men respond to rejection from women.
The anecdotes came rolling in when the author Elizabeth May asked women on Twitter to share the ways men have responded to romantic rejection.
"Hi ladies! RT if you've have had a frightening response from a man when you've rebuffed, rejected, or otherwise ignored his advances. If you feel comfortable enough to share your experience in the comments, I want to hear you," May wrote.
Tons of women had similarly alarming and traumatic experiences with rejecting men.
Women are often put in a double-bind because there is an onus on us to reject men (otherwise we're "leading them on"), but oftentimes when we do, we put ourselves in further danger. Then when men retaliate out of misogynist anger, we're told to get over it or that we "should've given them a chance."
I feel I should warn you that some of these examples are really triggering.
One of the saddest parts of this thread is how many of these men were "friends" or colleagues of the women they threatened.
As you can imagine, this thread is still growing today with anecdotes from women who were threatened, stalked, or verbally harassed after refusing a man's advances. If you're a woman with a story to share, feel free to join in on the conversation. If you're a man reading this, please let the reality of women's experiences soak in, so you can be a better ally and call out other men when they act entitled.