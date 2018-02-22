Women cause outrage by taking selfies on top of a beached whale. And it gets worse.

The worldwide thirst for the edgiest selfie took a dark turn this week when beach goers in Chile were caught mounting a 66-foot beached whale for their Instagram photos.
A researcher at the Museum of Natural History Río Seco, Gabriela Garrido, told the Chilean newspaper La Nacion she spotted roughly 50 people taking photos on and around the whale.
"I had a lot of anger, a lot of impotence," she told La Nacion. One of the many beach go-ers even carved initials into the whale's body.
Shortly after photos of the deceased whale spread, the Chilean Navy constructed a perimeter to prevent onlookers from continuing to vandalize the body.
Many people online are rightfully disgusted by the deeply disrespectful treatment of the beached whale.
This concludes installment 8,095 of the ongoing series: "Why are human beings like this?!"