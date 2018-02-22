Women cause outrage by taking selfies on top of a beached whale. And it gets worse.

The worldwide thirst for the edgiest selfie took a dark turn this week when beach goers in Chile were caught mounting a 66-foot beached whale for their Instagram photos.

A researcher at the Museum of Natural History Río Seco, Gabriela Garrido, told the Chilean newspaper La Nacion she spotted roughly 50 people taking photos on and around the whale.

"I had a lot of anger, a lot of impotence," she told La Nacion. One of the many beach go-ers even carved initials into the whale's body.

Una ballena azul de 21 Mts varo en el sector de Punta Delgada, a 117 kms de Punta Arenas, el cetáceo estaba rayado con dedicatorias, cortes profundos en su piel y dos mujeres fotografiándose encima de su cuerpo #RespetoAnimal pic.twitter.com/l3GoWuSShq — Rodrigo Saavedra (@rodrigo_sm) February 18, 2018

Shortly after photos of the deceased whale spread, the Chilean Navy constructed a perimeter to prevent onlookers from continuing to vandalize the body.

Many people online are rightfully disgusted by the deeply disrespectful treatment of the beached whale.

They won't respect the living. They won't respect the dead. https://t.co/hRsBNRXYsj

-via @inshorts — Shreya Nath (@The_WriterGirl) February 21, 2018

I feel terrible for that poor animal. https://t.co/eFDWaC3Ee9 — Best Funny Vines (@BestVines24) February 21, 2018