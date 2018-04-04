Women are ripping Ivanka for trying to 'bribe' Planned Parenthood.

The internet is currently recovering from the contents of a passage from pro-choice activist and former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards' newly released memoir Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead.

According to the passage, during Trump's presidential transition (in January 2017) Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attempted to make a deal with Planned Parenthood that felt like a "bribe."

While Richards was reticent to meet with Ivanka and Kushner in the first place, she felt it was her duty to see if there was potential for even a sliver of allyship in Trump's White House.

"Even if there was only a sliver of a chance of changing anyone’s mind, I owed it to Planned Parenthood patients to at least take the meeting," Richards wrote.

The untold story behind #Obamacare - and the heroic women in Congress who risked so much to make it happen - is one I’ve been wanting to tell for years. Check out this new excerpt from #MakeTroubleBook 👇🏻 https://t.co/plHxBcBn77 — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) April 2, 2018

The official purpose of the meeting, as described in a statement from Planned Parenthood to Time, was: "To make sure that Ivanka Trump fully understood the important role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care to millions of people and why it would be a disastrous idea to block people from accessing care at Planned Parenthood."