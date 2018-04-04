Women are ripping Ivanka for trying to 'bribe' Planned Parenthood.

The internet is currently recovering from the contents of a passage from pro-choice activist and former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards' newly released memoir Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead.
According to the passage, during Trump's presidential transition (in January 2017) Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attempted to make a deal with Planned Parenthood that felt like a "bribe."
While Richards was reticent to meet with Ivanka and Kushner in the first place, she felt it was her duty to see if there was potential for even a sliver of allyship in Trump's White House.
"Even if there was only a sliver of a chance of changing anyone’s mind, I owed it to Planned Parenthood patients to at least take the meeting," Richards wrote.
The official purpose of the meeting, as described in a statement from Planned Parenthood to Time, was: "To make sure that Ivanka Trump fully understood the important role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care to millions of people and why it would be a disastrous idea to block people from accessing care at Planned Parenthood."
In her book, Richards explains how she and her husband Kirk Adams exchanged their initial pleasantries with Kushner and Ivanka before launching into an explanation of the importance of Planned Parenthood.
After this explanation, Kushner interjected by saying Planned Parenthood "made a mistake by becoming too political."
"The main issue, he explained, was abortion. If Planned Parenthood wanted to keep our federal funding, we would have to stop providing abortions. He described his ideal outcome: a national headline reading ‘Planned Parenthood Discontinues Abortion Services," Richards writes of her interaction with Kushner.
According to Make Trouble, Richards immediately told Kushner she would not accept that stipulation and would continue fighting for funding.
"If it wasn’t crystal clear before, it was now. Jared and Ivanka were there for one reason: to deliver a political win. In their eyes, if they could stop Planned Parenthood from providing abortions, it would confirm their reputation as savvy dealmakers. It was surreal, essentially being asked to barter away women’s rights for more money. It takes a lot to get Kirk mad, but it looked like his head was about to explode," Richards wrote.
Kirk and Richards certainly aren't alone in their frustration and deep side-eye at Ivanka and Kushner's attempted move.
That passage from the book has quickly made the rounds on Twitter where women (and some men) have been roasting it.
Nothing about this attempted "bribe" anecdote is surprising, which is perhaps the most depressing part of this whole ordeal.