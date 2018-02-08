Women are sharing their best texts asking out crushes for Valentine's day. Take notes.

Asking a crush out is a terrifying endeavor no matter how many times you've done it. There's always a strong possibility they'll say no, reveal a well-concealed partner, or worse yet, completely ghost your question altogether.
So, when blogger and Twitter user Oloni (@oloni) urged women to ask their crushes out for Valentines Day, the internet was eager to read the results.
A lot of the women were pleasantly surprised to find out their crush felt the same way about them.
Still, others received more bizarre responses.
Naturally, there were also a lot of online spectators who either felt too shy or cynical to take their shot.
If you currently have an unprofessed crush, the #ValentinesDayChallenge hashtag is still going strong. It may just be time to shoot your shot.