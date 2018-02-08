Women are sharing their best texts asking out crushes for Valentine's day. Take notes.

Asking a crush out is a terrifying endeavor no matter how many times you've done it. There's always a strong possibility they'll say no, reveal a well-concealed partner, or worse yet, completely ghost your question altogether.

So, when blogger and Twitter user Oloni (@oloni) urged women to ask their crushes out for Valentines Day, the internet was eager to read the results.

Ladies, ask the guy you have a crush on to be your Valentine this year & tell him you’d like to go on a date with him. Tweet me a screenshot of his response 😏 — IG: Oloni (@Oloni) February 5, 2018

A lot of the women were pleasantly surprised to find out their crush felt the same way about them.