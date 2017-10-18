This IRL superhero used a 'Wonder Woman' tattoo to cover up her mastectomy scars.

Wonder Woman has resonated with women everywhere, from kindergartners to beauty bloggers. But the most inspired use of Wonder Woman's mojo has to go to Stephanie Kelly, a 42-year-old woman recovering from a double mastectomy.

As People reports, Kelly discovered that she carried the BRCA1 gene, which meant she had a strong likelihood of eventual breast cancer. She elected to take control of the situation with a preventative double mastectomy. To get her through, she turned to a strong female hero: Wonder Woman.

My famous self here... getting ready for a big ol needle in my spine A post shared by stephanie kelly 🕇 (@stephanie_jane_kelly) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

“I have always loved Wonder Woman, and during this time I began to joke that I was going to be like Wonder Woman and be strong and unfazed by the things I needed to do that scared me,” Kelly shared with People. “Friends and family sent me little gifts of Wonder Woman figurines, cards, clothes, even a full robe. It all helped me feel stronger and it was a way to feel all the love and support I had and bring that along with me.”

Kelly claims it was an "easy decision" to go ahead with the surgery, and to skip any breast reconstruction. She instead decided to move forward with her new scars and decided to channel her hero right on her chest. Her tattoo is inspired by the double-W Wonder Woman symbol.