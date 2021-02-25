Working mom asks if she is wrong to expect her husband working part-time to do housework.

Dividing up household chores as a couple or family can be boring and laborious, but it's necessary to have a plan before resentments and tensions bubble over and erupt into a kitchen battle...

Sometimes people are unaware how little they're contributing to the everyday tasks of their house until the person doing all the work reminds them that there aren't little elves waking up in the middle of the night to wash all the dishes and put their clothes away. Meal prep, cooking, shopping, cleaning, and laundry are not always the most fun way to spend a weekend afternoon, but when everyone contributes the most they can, the burden isn't only on one family member's shoulders. Chore wheels and charts can seem silly, but tracking how much everyone is contributing can be shockingly effective.

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husbands contribution to household chores, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) For Expecting my Husband to the Housework?