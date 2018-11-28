18 people share the worst thing they've ever come home to. Beware the praying mantis.

Coming home to any surprise is pretty alarming, but there are definitely surprises more upsetting than others.
If you've ever lived with roommates, strange family members, or basically just any other person, you're bound to witness some curious events. I've come home to roommates screaming at each other about fat-free yogurt, abandoned gutted pumpkins, cracked eggs in the shower, strangers in their underwear with tarot cards, and a hedgehog in a bonnet. And I don't even have any pets or children.
When a Reddit user recently asked users to describe the worst thing they've ever come home to, the answers were definitely surprising. Some were sad, some were gross, and some were completely bizarre. All of them, however, will make you grateful if you get home today and just find the house exactly how you left it.
1. Truly horrifying, "SylkoZakurra."
My dad came home to find a wasp in the house. And then another. And then another. He investigated. Heard a buzzing coming from the dining room. An entire nest of wasps had been living in the walls and chewed through the sheetrock (or whatever it is they did) and were now pouring into the house through the hole.
2. The stuff of insect nightmares, "JadedAdhesiveness."
I left home one morning and noticed a handful of fruit flies buzzing around the kitchen. Thought nothing of it, figured I'd buy some traps later. Came home to hundreds of them, everywhere, along the walls and ceilings in every room. Literally ran down the street to a Rite Aid and bought all the bug spray and traps they had.
3. Yikes, "digbychickencaesarVC."
my girlfriend and roomate/best friend hanging on the couch, obviously post coitus.
they're married now.
4. Oh my god, "damatas."
8 billion baby praying mantis in my house. Over the fall, my daughter went out into the woods and collected every praying mantis cocoon she could find and put them in a shoebox in her bedroom. They all hatched in the early spring while we were visiting my parents for the day...
5. Modern Titanic for "Whoneedsyou."
Once my family returned from dinner out (a few hours at least!) and upon entry back into the house we noticed water leaking from the garage roof. Turns out our top floor toilet tank had cracked and water had been continuously pouring and was cascading down the stairs, through all three floors. A ridiculous amount of damage.
6. Oh no, "andotis0105"
Thousands of ladybugs that hatched, were swarming around and on the white siding of the house. And then I went inside and a couple hundred were hanging out in my living room on the ceiling.
7. A strange visitor for, "ineffectivegoggles."
Got home after work, sat down on my couch. Caught a glimpse of something in the corner of my eye. Turn towards the love seat and see a squirrel sitting on top of it. Then look behind the love seat and see that my air conditioner side paneling was torn to shreds and all over the floor.
Chased the squirrel out and made better side paneling, but the squirrels never stopped trying to get in. It was horrible hearing them scratching and gnawing. My landlord tried putting up some wire fencing around the window hoping to prevent them from getting in. Instead, they would manage to get in and then forget how to get out. So they would be trapped between the wiring and my A/C, panicking and gnawing and the window sill and and I’d feel bad for them and despise them at the same time. This went on for a long time and I now fucking hate squirrels and window A/C units.
My friends printed and framed a particularly good photo of one of those squirrels attempting to get in. And bought me a squirrel throw pillow.
8. Sorry, "bentonetc."
Dog shit the house. Roomba didn't know.
9. You're better than him, "LanaLDN."
Last night my boyfriend totally drunk brought home a new colleague, presumably forgetting I was there so I got to overhear that he's waiting for right time to break up with me, that she's stunning, he doesn't care about me and that he wants her.
So... Yeah that sucks. Day before our 4 year anniversary.
10. Oh no, "ModusinRebusEst."
muddy puppy paw prints everywhere...oh wait, that's not mud. Dear god.
11. This is...a nice gesture? "Ruby_Sees_All."
My casual boyfriend doing full-demolition on my master bathroom. I had mentioned I would like to remodel it someday...
13. This is cold, "Peakingallover."
Significant other and some other guy on my birthday.
Took me years to get over that.
14. Yikes, "_freeyourmind"
When I was in college, I went away for a weekend to come home to find that my roommate had attempted to hang a tv on the wall. Guess the first time didn't work because there was a massive hole right next to a tv on the wall.
15. Get on Craigslist, "facefullofsoul."
I have a terrible roommate. I love her as a friend, but living with her is hell. I’ve never seen anyone so dirty or absolutely mindless about the amount of filth and noise they create.
Came home one Wednesday evening to;
-
Fridge left wide open
-
Every cupboard door in the kitchen left open
-
Stove left on
-
Cooking items left out/overall huge mess in kitchen
-
House in general disarray/her stuff strewn everywhere
and...
6. Her having loud sex with a rando, who left a condom in the toilet of the shared bathroom.
I’m moving out in January.
16. But did you keep the dog, "greenisready?"
A dog got into my trash and spread it all over my kitchen and living room. I don't have a dog.
17. This is a journey, "angrytimmy24."
Goats everywhere inside our house. We left the house for the day and someone didn't completely close the front door. We had a small tribe of goats at the time. they somehow managed to escape their enclosure, find the open door and made their way inside. Once inside they proceeded to destroy the house as only goats could do. they ate everything paper based, such as money, letters, bills and mail. They pissed and shit on EVERYTHING, including the beds and couches they took leisurely naps on. They destroyed what limited art we had and ate many of the kids toys.
It took several days of cleaning to get the house not to look and smell like a barn
18. Dogs love money, "Penya23."
Came home to find papers shredded all over the place.
My dog got into my office and ate about 20 of my students' exam papers, plus a winning scratch ticket worth $200.
And she had the most innocent I don't know what the fuck you're talking about look on her face. Lucky she's so cute or I would've killed her lol.
Stay safe, everyone!