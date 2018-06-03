17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 03, 2018@7:23 PM
If there was a way to completely skip the pageantry and awkwardness of first dates altogether, I honestly believe 90% (or more) of people would take that route.

But even in the world of casual hookups, there's still the inevitable first few conversations you have to slough through in order to gauge any form of compatibility.

While most people will forgive and understand slight bouts of awkwardness during a first date, there are certain behaviors that will relegate the possibility of a second date to distant fiction.

A thread started by Reddit user Werneker posed the crucial question: What's the worst thing you've done on a first date?!

Hoo boy, the answers are both rich and relatable.

Here are the 17 worst first date anecdotes that stuck out to me the most.

1. Failing the basics.

Abort mission.
Reddit

2. When you forgot why you came in the first place.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
How does this even happen?
Reddit

3. When your date is TOO free-spirited.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
I would've done the same thing.
Reddit
4. When your anxiety truly gets the best of you.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
This sounds painful.
Reddit

5. Simple, but gross.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
I have a lot of questions.
Reddit

6. When you somehow strand your date.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
God bless cellphones.
Reddit

7. When you gas it up a little too hard.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
4 Fiber One bars?!
Reddit

8. When dad jokes go wrong.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Ugh.
Reddit
9. When you lead with sex.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Witnessing bad dates is the best.
Reddit

10. When the world is just too much.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Poor babies.
Reddit

11. When you literally smash your date.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Is she okay?!
Reddit
12. When you swap your date.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
This is pretty shitty.
Reddit

13. When you gotta get out of there.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
He was smelling her hair?!
Reddit

14. When you completely miss the hint.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
She really set this up for him.
Reddit
15. When your stomach cock-blocks you.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
What a ride.
Reddit

16. When you treat it like a job interview.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Her favorite color is "nope."
Reddit

17. When you completely drench them.

17 horrible first dates that will make you feel better about yourself.
Wow.
Reddit
Hopefully these dates-gone-wrong at least make you feel a LITTLE bit better about what a crapshoot the dating world is.

