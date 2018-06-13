11 terrifying things health inspectors found in a restaurant. Never go out to eat.

While the idea of eating out at a restaurant sounds like a special treat for many of us, there are sadly many scenarios in which eating out is worse for our health than staying in.

Aside from the fact that a lot of restaurants serve foods riddled with copiously unhealthy amounts of sugar and salt, many of them store their ingredients in super gross conditions.

We're not talking a slightly dusty kitchen, this is some M. Night Shyamalan nightmare-fuel happening on the regular (I can attest as a former restaurant worker).

So, when a Reddit user asked health inspectors to share their grosses discoveries, the internet delivered a hell so fresh you'll never want to leave your house to eat again.

Here are 11 examples that will forever scar your appetite.

1. TFW Golden Corral should change its name to Cockroach Corral.