Writer claps back at dude who totally missed her point about men interrupting women.

No matter how clear you communicate your feelings, there is always someone on the internet who will completely miss the point.

Many times, the offender misses the mark so hard they prove the salience of the point in the first place.

This precise scenario occurred when the journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson expressed her frustration over men who habitually intrude upon and interrupt groups of women.

"One of the stupidest / most disingenuous / obnoxious things men do (son) is interrupt groups of women or women chilling solo and then say, "I'm not interrupting am I?" when they are doing the definition of interrupting," Parkinson wrote.

This, in itself, is a super valid point given the amount of times men interrupt women without even realizing it.

But even, the Twitter user Johnny Messias couldn't leave well enough alone, he simply HAD to comment on Parkinson's statement about men.