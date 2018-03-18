Writer claps back at dude who totally missed her point about men interrupting women.

No matter how clear you communicate your feelings, there is always someone on the internet who will completely miss the point.
Many times, the offender misses the mark so hard they prove the salience of the point in the first place.
This precise scenario occurred when the journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson expressed her frustration over men who habitually intrude upon and interrupt groups of women.
"One of the stupidest / most disingenuous / obnoxious things men do (son) is interrupt groups of women or women chilling solo and then say, "I'm not interrupting am I?" when they are doing the definition of interrupting," Parkinson wrote.
This, in itself, is a super valid point given the amount of times men interrupt women without even realizing it.
But even, the Twitter user Johnny Messias couldn't leave well enough alone, he simply HAD to comment on Parkinson's statement about men.
His question shows a certain brand of optimism given the context.
"Do you want men to stop attempting to chat you up, full stop? Just wondering," Messias wrote, likely while taking fervent notes in his diary.
It can easily be noted that nowhere in Parkinson's tweet does she suggest eradicating conversations with men completely (although that version of the world sounds at least temporarily refreshing).
She is obviously referencing the specific times that unacquainted men approach groups of women and derail the conversation.
Nonetheless, it took Parkinson no time at all to launch back with a proper clapback.
"Yes because I have a girlfriend," Parkinson responded, ultimately shutting down Messias potential point about men attempting to chat her up.
Unsurprisingly, this rebuttal served as the last laugh.
Moral of the story: don't come for a fed up writer unless she sends for you.