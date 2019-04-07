Writer makes a list of traits all women have by age 35. A 'library of sighs,' check.

If you're a woman who has made it to the age of 35, chances are you've seen some shit. And because of this, you navigate the world in a certain way, AKA like a boss. A tired, fed up boss, but a boss nonetheless.

Feminist writer Anne Thériault tweeted a short list of things woman have developed by the age of 35, most notably a 'library of sighs.' I'm pretty sure every woman wakes up to a complimentary library card to this establishment on her 35th birthday.

By the age of 35, every woman should:



- be walking around the house saying, “Why is every single light on? Do I look like I’m made of money? Open a curtain for once, will you?”

- wonder aloud why this room that she just tidied is messy again

- have developed a library of sighs — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 6, 2019

People -- mainly woman 35 years and older -- were relating hard. And many had some things of their own they wanted to add to the list.

- enters a room and must find a way to get the air circulating in there — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) April 6, 2019