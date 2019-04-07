Writer makes a list of traits all women have by age 35. A 'library of sighs,' check.

If you're a woman who has made it to the age of 35, chances are you've seen some shit. And because of this, you navigate the world in a certain way, AKA like a boss. A tired, fed up boss, but a boss nonetheless.
Feminist writer Anne Thériault tweeted a short list of things woman have developed by the age of 35, most notably a 'library of sighs.' I'm pretty sure every woman wakes up to a complimentary library card to this establishment on her 35th birthday.
People -- mainly woman 35 years and older -- were relating hard. And many had some things of their own they wanted to add to the list.
Some people who don't identify as women also saw themselves in the list.
Women who live with their pets also felt seen.
And everyone was on board in terms of the library of sighs.
See you at the library, y'all.