Writer claims 'Rolling Stone' founder offered work in exchange for sex.

The co-founder of Rolling Stone is currently facing accusations from freelance reporter Ben Ryan who claims Jann Wenner tried to bribe him with sex in exchange for a writing contract.

I’ve kept this secret for 12 years: I was sexually harassed by Jann Wenner, founder of #RollingStone in 2005 #MeToo https://t.co/8RxubXFkur — Ben Ryan (@scribenyc) November 10, 2017

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Ryan shared that he'd been corresponding with Wenner after receiving an invitation to write for Men's Journal. At one point, Wenner invited the young writer over to his penthouse where he made a move.

A writer says Jann Wenner — Publisher of Rolling Stone and one of the most powerful figures in magazine publishing — offered him work in exchange for sex. https://t.co/2M3YdrBsd5 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 10, 2017

Ryan told Buzzfeed that Wenner fixed him a nice drink and then proceeded to grope him and kiss him. When Ryan managed to push Wenner away and escape into the foyer, the publisher came out and offered him a 25-year contract in exchange for sex.

"I think there was that moment where it’s like time stood still, and you’re imagining how this could be the answer to all my struggles. All I would have to do is this one thing. But that’s not me. I would never do that," Ryan said of the bribe.