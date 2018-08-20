Woman claims racism and Christianity 'cannot coexist,' gets shut down by history.

If you're familiar with the teachings of Jesus, then the concept of Christianity and racism being at odds seems like a given. According to the Bible, Jesus was a socialist who hung out with sex workers and former addicts and called out the religious establishment for being predatory and hypocritical. He spread a message of unconditional ove and understanding, so being anti-racist seems like a given.
However, when you take a quick look at history and how Christians have weaponized the Bible to justify genocide, colonialism, and systemic forms of sexism/racism/homophobia and transphobia, then the relationship between Christianity and racism feels more wrought.
Regardless, the idea of saying racism isn't Christian feels fairly simple in theory.
When the author Trillia Newbell tweeted that racism is at odds with Christianity, she did not expect her tweet to blow up into a huge discussion.
People quickly chimed in to ask Newbell if she considered Christians during slavery actual Christians, and how she defines the inability for racism and Christianity to coexist.
Newbell clarified that since humans are sinners, and racism is a sin, there are obviously plenty of racist Christians, both now and throughout history. However, she and others went on to clarify that the ideological bent of racism is absolutely at odds with the professed love and grace central to Christian teachings.
Still, others argued that given Christianity's systemic ties to racism, distinguishing bigotry from the faith is a difficult task.
Others pointed out that it doesn't take a leap through history to see that Christians have weaponized racism. Our current presidential administration is proof of that hell on earth.
Given the viral status, Newbell jumped on later to clarify what she meant with her original tweet.
What do you think of this conversation? Do you believe Christianity and racism are at odds, or do you think history is louder than ideals?