Woman claims racism and Christianity 'cannot coexist,' gets shut down by history.

If you're familiar with the teachings of Jesus, then the concept of Christianity and racism being at odds seems like a given. According to the Bible, Jesus was a socialist who hung out with sex workers and former addicts and called out the religious establishment for being predatory and hypocritical. He spread a message of unconditional ove and understanding, so being anti-racist seems like a given.

However, when you take a quick look at history and how Christians have weaponized the Bible to justify genocide, colonialism, and systemic forms of sexism/racism/homophobia and transphobia, then the relationship between Christianity and racism feels more wrought.

Regardless, the idea of saying racism isn't Christian feels fairly simple in theory.

When the author Trillia Newbell tweeted that racism is at odds with Christianity, she did not expect her tweet to blow up into a huge discussion.

Christianity and racism cannot coexist. — Trillia Newbell (@trillianewbell) August 16, 2018

People quickly chimed in to ask Newbell if she considered Christians during slavery actual Christians, and how she defines the inability for racism and Christianity to coexist.