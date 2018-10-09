Writer tweets reasons people ‘shouldn’t be depressed,’ gets dragged to the end of Earth.

There is a whole big available world full of information about depression, and yet, a lot of people still really don't have a grasp on it. One of the most common misconceptions about depression is that it's actually the same as feeling really sad.
As anyone whose lived through depression knows, feeling deep sadness or despair can certainly be a symptom. But you can also feel nothing at all, a complete disconnect from the ability to feel sadness, which is a far worse fate.
Depression can also take the form of perpetual exhaustion and irritability, there are so many ways it manifests in different people because it is a chemical imbalance, not a mood.
Sadly, as I stated earlier, a lot of people still don't understand this and try to dole out advice for dealing with depression that doesn't address the root issues of brain chemistry (and mental patterns).
The writer Rene Omokri made this mistake in a recent tweet when he essentially claimed people with houses and families have no reason to be depressed.
"Are you depressed? Ask yourself these questions: * Do you have a home? * Do you have food? * Are you healthy? * Do you have family? It people who dont have these can be happy, then what reason do you have to be depressed? You are more blessed than half of humanity
#RenosNuggets," he wrote.
Again, this is advice best geared for someone who is wallowing in self-pity, or suffering from a momentary lack of perspective - NOT someone dealing with actual depression.
People were quick to correct Omokri's tweet with actual facts about the reality of depression and how it manifests in the brain.
Several people pointed out how comparing yourself to others when you feel depressed often makes you feel worse, because you blame yourself for not being able to muster "happiness" or wellness.
One woman pointed out how Omokri's original logic is self-contradictory. He asks readers if they have a home, food, family and health, then claims they should cheer up, but if you have depression - that is a disease and you are technically not healthy. Thus, his point is moot.
The large body of responses all point back to the same issue: how Omokri's tweet not only claims that depression is a choice, but also furthers stigma by implying that depressed people should bootstraps themselves to wellness.
Hopefully, Omokri will take note of some of the responses and his understanding of mental health will grow. Either way, I'm glad people are speaking up about these misconceptions so this persistent stigma can eventually die out.