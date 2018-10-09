Writer tweets reasons people ‘shouldn’t be depressed,’ gets dragged to the end of Earth.

There is a whole big available world full of information about depression, and yet, a lot of people still really don't have a grasp on it. One of the most common misconceptions about depression is that it's actually the same as feeling really sad.

As anyone whose lived through depression knows, feeling deep sadness or despair can certainly be a symptom. But you can also feel nothing at all, a complete disconnect from the ability to feel sadness, which is a far worse fate.

Depression can also take the form of perpetual exhaustion and irritability, there are so many ways it manifests in different people because it is a chemical imbalance, not a mood.

Sadly, as I stated earlier, a lot of people still don't understand this and try to dole out advice for dealing with depression that doesn't address the root issues of brain chemistry (and mental patterns).

The writer Rene Omokri made this mistake in a recent tweet when he essentially claimed people with houses and families have no reason to be depressed.