Writers and artists are sharing their creative rejections, and it's so, so comforting.

Creative rejection is normal. It's really, really easy to forget that when you're on the grind trying to get people to listen to your soundcloud, publish your essay, or hang your paintings. But truly, rejection is inevitable if you're putting yourself out there. Advancing creatively in the public eye is truly a game of numbers, perseverance, and timing, but hoo boy, it's super easy to forget that when you're alone in your room crying over another rejection email (or even worse - complete silence). As Tony Robbins as it might sound, the only way to really pull yourself out of a creative funk is to keep making things. Obviously, there are times when your body and brain need to rest. Perhaps you need to watch a new movie or read a book before jumping back into the grind. But when it comes to rejection, the best way to push out of it is by feeling your feelings, before channeling them into the next project.

The author Saeed Jones recently started a thread about creative rejection that quickly bloomed into a large and beautiful discussion. Sometimes I dig up old rejection letters from publishers and literary journals to remind myself that it’s just part of the process.



This week’s #DearFerocity is about facing failure and rejection. Need some advice? DM me your questions and I’ll answer them tomorrow on @AM2DM. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 15, 2018 I’ve been rejected from Breadloaf so many times I’ve lost count. It’s all good. Maybe facing rejection would be a little easier to take if we talked about it more. #ShareYourRejections — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 15, 2018 A literary agent turned me down because “memoirs just don’t sell.” A few years later, I sold my memoir to Simon & Schuster for six figures. #ShareYourRejection — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 15, 2018 Artists and writers of all stripes and experience levels have chimed in on the thread with their stories of rejection and tenacity.

I made a goal to get 50 rejections in 2018, and right now I’m at 30. Because of my rejection goal, I sold two pieces to anthologies and got accepted to two writing workshops. (Though I still have impostor syndrome... 🤷🏻‍♀️) — Liz Bergstrom (@Liz_Bergstrom) August 15, 2018 i’ve literally been rejected by people that 3 years later were trying to be my agent / manager. so. thanks for encouraging more people to stay open. it’s so easy to forget that the real journeys are the best ones — m o r g × n (@morgxn) August 15, 2018 I was rejected from the Warner Bros. TV writers’ workshop after four years of not selling a single thing. 2 months later I sold THE POST. #ShareYourRejections — Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) August 16, 2018 I was rejected from the Warner Brothers TV writers’ workshop three years in a row. The next year, I got staffed on Orange is the New Black. #ShareYourRejections — Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) August 15, 2018

Several people shared that resolving themselves to channel a "fuck it" energy helped move them towards their goals with doubled persistence. Mostly, I cried. I felt hopeless. Then I cried some more. And then I got mad enough to write the “fuck it” script that I wanted to write in the first place, which got me everything— an agent, my job on Orange. Write what you want to write. Not what other people tell you to. — Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) August 15, 2018 The childhood villain ICON Elaine Hendrix shared how a casting director doubted her comedic acting chops. She absolutely showed them wrong. At the beginning of my career a casting director told my manager I’d never do comedy. Now THAT was hilarious. #ShareYourRejections — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) August 16, 2018 The author Karen McManus shared that even after being published she received the cold shoulder about book queries.

120+ query rejections on my first two (shelved) books. I sent my first query for One of Us Is Lying to my dream agent, and she signed me & sold it a couple of months later. Then I got another query rejection after it hit the NYT bestseller list 😂#ShareYourRejections — Karen M. McManus (@writerkmc) August 16, 2018 Another writer took a refreshingly positive approach to her rejections, and decided to decorate her furniture with them. When I first began submitting (look, hardcopy rejections!), I decoupaged all my rejections onto a coffee table in my office as a reminder to keep trying. Eventually, my work found homes in many of these same places. #ShareYourRejections pic.twitter.com/MGp2iKrUX5 — SarahFawn Montgomery (@SF_Montgomery) August 15, 2018 Consistently, people's anecdotes proved that getting rejected today means little to nothing about your possibilities for tomorrow. I was rejected from the ABC/Disney writing program Dec 2016. I’m now an Executive Story Editor on my 4th season of writing television. A fellow rejectee from the same year @StevenCanals went on to create @PoseOnFX. It’s been less than 3 years. Keep grinding. #ShareYourRejection — britt matt (@DreamUndeferred) August 16, 2018

I was rejected by the UCSB Creative Writing College because I wrote a fantasy story, then I got a Medieval Studies degree instead because I couldn’t get back into the program. They rejected all fantasy stories. Now I play Dungeons and Dragons for a living. #ShareYourRejections — Spectral Chicken (@HollyConrad) August 16, 2018 Many of these tweets also confirm that living well truly is the best way to havoc revenge on those who have loudly doubted you. I got fired from a movie theatre I worked at because I skipped a shift to go to an audition. The role I got was in a movie that then played at the same theatre. #ShareYourRejections — elias toufexis (@EliasToufexis) August 16, 2018 #shareyourrejection Being told by another professional sculptor that I would never get hired or taken seriously because I made fanart sculptures but ended up making maquette sculptures for Disney TV and DreamWorks TV Shows.. and that person blocking me when they found out. 😂 — I Sculpt ☠️ (@NoemiSculptures) August 16, 2018 When I was 19 and some trailer trash hick new to D.C., a @Heritage employee at my church said he was impressed with the grammar in an e-mail I had sent to our Bible study group and that he didn't expect it.



Sending him a signed copy of my book next year.#ShareYourRejections — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 16, 2018

One time when I was unemployed and depressed an agent rejected me 30 minutes after I sent him my material by saying “Read it. Didn’t flip. Maybe you’ll embarrass me with an Emmy one day.”



The show I spent the last 2 years writing on just got nominated. #ShareYourRejection — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) August 16, 2018 When I was in college, I really started to take YouTube seriously. Then some "Friend" there found my channel, and mocked my videos saying "I was wasting my time and my content was terrible"



285K subs later, I proved that ass wrong lmao #ShareYourRejection — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) August 16, 2018 I was in my early 30s, had no money and was desperate to get on the show. I passed the written test, and they asked me to stay to play a mock game with two other people. BUT I FAILED THE PERSONALITY TEST. #ShareYourRejection pic.twitter.com/RwnVdn32Bj — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) August 16, 2018 After almost 11 years of querying agents, being on submission with agents, querying small presses w/o agents & entering book contests for 6 different books I finally received a book contract last month for my first book with @UGAPress. The celebration is real. #ShareYourRejection — Anjali Enjeti (@anjalienjeti) August 16, 2018

My mom pointed this out first, but my 10th grade English teacher told me I was a terrible writer (direct quote) and drew red Xs through 90% of a paper I wrote to illustrate it.



I'm now teaching a college-level digital media writing class in three weeks. #ShareYourRejection — Lily Herman (@lkherman) August 16, 2018 The point is, rejection is inevitable, but super normal. Literally all of the creative minds we laude as a culture have only achieved by wading through rejection. Give yourself a little grace, a moment to feel your feelings, and get back on the horse.