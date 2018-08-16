Writers and artists are sharing their creative rejections, and it's so, so comforting.

Creative rejection is normal. It's really, really easy to forget that when you're on the grind trying to get people to listen to your soundcloud, publish your essay, or hang your paintings. But truly, rejection is inevitable if you're putting yourself out there. Advancing creatively in the public eye is truly a game of numbers, perseverance, and timing, but hoo boy, it's super easy to forget that when you're alone in your room crying over another rejection email (or even worse - complete silence).
As Tony Robbins as it might sound, the only way to really pull yourself out of a creative funk is to keep making things. Obviously, there are times when your body and brain need to rest. Perhaps you need to watch a new movie or read a book before jumping back into the grind. But when it comes to rejection, the best way to push out of it is by feeling your feelings, before channeling them into the next project.
The author Saeed Jones recently started a thread about creative rejection that quickly bloomed into a large and beautiful discussion.
Artists and writers of all stripes and experience levels have chimed in on the thread with their stories of rejection and tenacity.
Several people shared that resolving themselves to channel a "fuck it" energy helped move them towards their goals with doubled persistence.
The childhood villain ICON Elaine Hendrix shared how a casting director doubted her comedic acting chops. She absolutely showed them wrong.
The author Karen McManus shared that even after being published she received the cold shoulder about book queries.
Another writer took a refreshingly positive approach to her rejections, and decided to decorate her furniture with them.
Consistently, people's anecdotes proved that getting rejected today means little to nothing about your possibilities for tomorrow.
Many of these tweets also confirm that living well truly is the best way to havoc revenge on those who have loudly doubted you.
The point is, rejection is inevitable, but super normal. Literally all of the creative minds we laude as a culture have only achieved by wading through rejection. Give yourself a little grace, a moment to feel your feelings, and get back on the horse.