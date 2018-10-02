22 times people got their a** saved by a total stranger. Not all humans are the worst.

Advertising
The world is a pretty dark and fiery pit of depressing despair right now, so here's a list of good deeds and random acts of kindness between total strangers to keep you going.
1. The world's best neighbors, who left this person a note after overhearing lovely ukulele music.
2. This man who stopped his day to make sure a kid got to school on time.
3. These strangers, Netflix and Chillin' on the train.
4. These young women who gained a new friend.
5. This chef who gave his favorite customer the ultimate dream: a sushi self portrait.
6. These commuters bonding over the daily grind.
7. This baby singing on a plane, and gaining a fan.
8. This man who gave the last generator at Lowe's to a woman who needed to it for her father's oxygen supply during Hurricane Irma.
9. This cashier who helped a man with a new language.
10. These neighbors kindling the love connection between their pets.
11. This man who wasn't going to leave his neighbor trapped in the snow.
12. This woman helping a baby learn to wave.
13. This person who helped to ease his pregnant neighbor's cravings.
14. This subway performer who shares his tips with the homeless.
15. This man giving a fellow beach-goer his ideal profile pic.
16. This woman in the grocery store extending a new "happy holidays."
17. This college student sending encouragement to a stressed mom.
18. This baby who knew another bus rider needed some cheering up.
19. This man who couldn't resist helping out an entrepreneur.
20. This man in a movie theater supporting a stranger.
21. This young man who offered his arm to an older man.
22. And finally, this woman who helped keep another woman safe in the street.
Remember, not all people are the worst! Now, get out there and help out a stranger today.
