People either hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel' in this one clip and it’s tearing the whole damn internet apart.

Get your earphones on because this is IMPORTANT.
In our era of alternative facts and fake news, it can't help but feel like the deeply divided sides in America are not operating within the same reality. Another pair of candidates are tearing the nation apart, and their names are Yanny and Laurel.
YouTuber Cloe Feldman posted on Twitter an audio clip that to me 100% sounds like "Yanny," but apparently some people hear "Laurel"?
We've got ourselves an auditory edition of the notorious DRESS, people!
Is it blue and black or white and gold?
Yanny....I listened 10 times and cant figure out how anyone hears laurel— Kay◟̽◞̽ (@hazzasxinfinity) May 15, 2018
How are y’all hearing yanny😭😂 it clear as day says laurel 😭— Divonte Wilson (@Wilson1Divonte) May 15, 2018
According to one wise Twitter commenter (not an oxy moron), it's all about that bass.
you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1— Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018
Redditor Eike_Peace theorizes that the clip is "two different wavelengths and words that blend perfectly but your brain only detects one at a time."
Here's how you can access how the other half lives:
Turn the volume down.
It has to do with the bass frequencies not being perceived as loud at lower volumes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal-loudness_contour
If you turn the volume very low, there will be practically no bass and you will hear Yanny.
Turn the volume up and play it on some speakers that have actual bass response (aka not your phone) and you will hear Laurel.
What do you hear? And by the way, if you hear "Laurel," you're wrong.