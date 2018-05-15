People either hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel' in this one clip and it’s tearing the whole damn internet apart.

Get your earphones on because this is IMPORTANT.

In our era of alternative facts and fake news, it can't help but feel like the deeply divided sides in America are not operating within the same reality. Another pair of candidates are tearing the nation apart, and their names are Yanny and Laurel.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

YouTuber Cloe Feldman posted on Twitter an audio clip that to me 100% sounds like "Yanny," but apparently some people hear "Laurel"?

We've got ourselves an auditory edition of the notorious DRESS, people!

Is it blue and black or white and gold?

Yanny....I listened 10 times and cant figure out how anyone hears laurel — Kay◟̽◞̽ (@hazzasxinfinity) May 15, 2018

How are y’all hearing yanny😭😂 it clear as day says laurel 😭 — Divonte Wilson (@Wilson1Divonte) May 15, 2018

this is out of control WHO IN THE CRAP IS HEARING LAUREL https://t.co/nxwZiShVan — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) May 15, 2018