Yelp reviewer called out on her bullsh*t after posting pic of ‘maggot’ in food.

If you're anything like me, and you assume that people who regularly take time out of their finite lives to complain on Yelp are deeply empty inside, well, buckle up -- your theories are about to be confirmed.
A recent Reddit post by user thegodzilla25 unearthed a sleezy underbelly of Yelp: all of the people who regularly lie because their soul has dried up.
It all started when a woman left a one star review about a restaurant, claiming there were maggots in the food. Unsurprisingly, when a manager saw the review they were horrified and immediately checked the kitchen for signs of bugs.
They went to their staff and asked if anyone recalled the customer, or what the dish in question was. After finding the staff themselves baffled, the manager took a look at the rest of the woman's Yelp reviews -- most of which were equally disparaging. When the manager did a reverse image search on the Yelp villain's photo of a rotten hamburger, it quickly came up as a stock photo.
This discovery immediately revealed the woman's intentions as sinister and bizarre. I truly can't imagine a more soul sucking activity of choice than Googling stock images so I can dump on service workers.
Perhaps the weirdest revelation from this manager's discovery is the fact that there are scores of Yelpers who engage in this sort of petty lying.
The health inspector StumbleKitty shared how they regularly receive false complaints about restaurants and maggots in particular. Oftentimes these reviews are left as acts of revenge. But sometimes they are borne of true ignorance.
"I'm a health inspector and false complaints (particularly about maggots in the food) come in all the time. Usually they're from disgruntled ex-employees or customers who felt like the staff were unkind or unfair to them for whatever the reason."
"Other times, they simply don't know what they're looking at. I had someone call about a white pubic hair on their Banh mi sandwhich. It turned out to be a bean sprout."
The Reddit user and restaurant vet ClovesPandas shared how often customers will feign food poisoning when it's physically impossible.
"I've worked in the food industry for a good part of my adult life. I cannot tell you how many people have tried to say they ate something and now they feel sick, we must have given them food poisoning. (Usually this statement is accompanied by the can-i-speak-to-your-manager hair cut)."
"I have had to fill out so many incident reports, explain that food poisoning takes a minimum of 24 hours to set in, and also ask them to please return with a doctors statement, all the while refunding the meal for a party of 4-6 people. No one has ever returned with that doctors note. That's par for the course when you work with the general public, refund, eat their shit excuse, and move on. People are shit."
Commenter I2ed3ye hilariously shared how a customer once confused oregano for mold, and yet still requested more pizza.
"I served a pizza slice once where a woman came back asking for another because it had mold on it. We gave her a slice that didn't have as much oregano on it."
While I truly believe Yelp should die in a fire, there are constructive ways to give feedback about negative food experiences. People who lie about maggots or mistake oregano for mold only make this process harder for everyone. Sometimes, in fact most of the time - the customer isn't actually right.