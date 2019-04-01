'You were at my wedding, Denise' McAllister tried to teach women to be good wives. Then, she got fired.

Get ready for a truly insane ride, because Denise C. McAllister of "You were at my wedding, Denise" just got fired from "The Federalist," for showing her true colors as a truly unhinged nightmare.
If you don't follow anything on "The Federalist," (good for you!) it's a conservative website that's known for tagging articles about crime against black people "black crime," defending Roy Moore's blatant pedophilia and a slew of other fun low key alt-right opinions. McAllister is known for her pro-life rants on Twitter like this:
Or this fun and flirty nonsense tweet about what a woman's "role" is:
More recently, she's known for being the target of a clapback from Meghan McCain:
I'm not even going to get started on the term "mental midgets." But why, Denise? Why?
When she tweeted this about watching her husband watching a game, people were perplexed. I initially thought it was some sort of 1950's housewife satire about what is expected of a quiet, obedient, beer-fetching sex robot. Unfortunately, I was wrong:
While many others were concerned:
It was Yashar Ali (who is a New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor) who McAllister didn't want to accept sympathy from. Hey, Denise, maybe if you're so secure in your happy and equal marriage of mutual trust and respect you wouldn't spend an entire night yelling at strangers on Twitter who are worried about the fact that you "slipped" by wanting to talk to your own husband? Jus' sayin.'
Then, this happened:
Then she tried to apologize:
Nobody was there for her:
If there's any wedding you won't ever be at, Denise, it's a gay wedding. I hope you take this time to stay off social media, think about how you can change your thinking and get your husband to stop calling you "woman?"