'You were at my wedding, Denise' McAllister tried to teach women to be good wives. Then, she got fired.

Get ready for a truly insane ride, because Denise C. McAllister of "You were at my wedding, Denise" just got fired from "The Federalist," for showing her true colors as a truly unhinged nightmare.

If you don't follow anything on "The Federalist," (good for you!) it's a conservative website that's known for tagging articles about crime against black people "black crime," defending Roy Moore's blatant pedophilia and a slew of other fun low key alt-right opinions. McAllister is known for her pro-life rants on Twitter like this:

“Forced pregnancy” is what women call having to be responsible for choosing to have irresponsible sex. Grow up, Alyssa. https://t.co/FkNpI6GDUW — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 29, 2019

Or this fun and flirty nonsense tweet about what a woman's "role" is:

I can explain this very simply. Women are unhappy because they are not living according to their purpose as human beings, as females, and as individuals. They have exchanged their unique purpose as women for equity with men and have only found misery. https://t.co/cx5tmpRR7g — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 30, 2019

More recently, she's known for being the target of a clapback from Meghan McCain: