YouTube star cements his head into a microwave for viral fame. The Fire Dept is pissed

The online culture of instant gratification and viral fame is harmless and fun in many cases, but there are situations in which the desire for internet affection can become dangerous. The 22-year-old YouTube prankster Jay Swingler learned that lesson the hard way when he cemented his head in a microwave and his friends were forced to call the Fire Department to save him.

If you read that last sentence and felt like you were transported into the twilight zone: welcome to hell.

Basically, Swingler had the brilliant idea to make a YouTube video of himself cementing his head in a microwave and then escaping like some sort of radioactive Houdini.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, that's not how microwaves, cement, YouTube, or anything works.

Swingler placed his head in a plastic bag, placed his covered head in a microwave (WHY), and then his friends filled the microwave with seven bags of Polyfilla (often used for spackling).

After an hour and a half of attempting to get free (with the help of his friends) Swingler and the crew realized they had a potentially fatal emergency on their hands.

No shit.