Youtuber James Charles claims Ariana Grande is the 'rudest celebrity' he's met for the pettiest reason.

One of the cornerstones of celebrity interviews is poking for gossip and beef with other celebrities. After all, if the voyeuristic public can't slowly erode any possible good will between those in the public eye, what power do we have?!
In his latest makeup tutorial, the popular Youtuber and Covergirl's first male Coverboy James Charles was asked one very pressing question by fellow blogger Shane Dawson.
"Who's been the rudest celebrity you've ever met?" Dawson asked, unleashing the gates of gossip.
Charles then went on to lay out what happened between him and Grande, it started off positive:
"I really like Ariana. I just had a really crappy experience with her. I went to her show here in LA. I posted a bunch of videos from the night and she had DMed me like "Thank you for coming!" She was so sweet. I was like, 'Love you the most ever in the world!" She followed me and DMed me. She was like, 'I wish I knew you were coming. I would've loved to have you backstage.'"
However, after Charles faced backlash for making racist Ebola jokes and egging on the child stars of IT in a series of petty tweets, he noticed Grande's fans disapproved of him.
When Charles checked to see if Grande responded to her fans, he noticed she had unfollowed him.
After he asked what he did wrong, Grande responded with her reasoning behind the unfollow.
"Hey, babe. I just saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans. I would never wanna disappoint them, so I unfollowed," Grande wrote.
Charles didn't take the news so well, and told Dawson he sent back a passionate message in response.
A number of people on Twitter think Charles is overreacting to the whole situation.
It should be noted, most of them are Grande fan accounts. So, there's that.
While the tea might be piping hot, it doesn't have a lot of substance to sip on.