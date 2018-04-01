Youtuber James Charles claims Ariana Grande is the 'rudest celebrity' he's met for the pettiest reason.

One of the cornerstones of celebrity interviews is poking for gossip and beef with other celebrities. After all, if the voyeuristic public can't slowly erode any possible good will between those in the public eye, what power do we have?!

In his latest makeup tutorial, the popular Youtuber and Covergirl's first male Coverboy James Charles was asked one very pressing question by fellow blogger Shane Dawson.

"Who's been the rudest celebrity you've ever met?" Dawson asked, unleashing the gates of gossip.

Charles then went on to lay out what happened between him and Grande, it started off positive: