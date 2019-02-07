Zac Efron celebrates his brother’s birthday with a thirst trap. The internet is drinking it up.

Praise be the parents of genealogical wonder-boy Zac Efron and his brother, stack of muscles, Dylan Efron, for being majestic beauties of the universe.

Zac Efron is famous for being an adorable product of the star-making machine at The Disney Channel and his brother is luckily just as adorable.

Dylan Efron describes himself on Instagram as a "Film maker, writer, athlete, and "outdoor enthusiast." Not sure about that last one, Dylan, the wild outdoors is scary and full of bugs. Luckily, his instagram is filled with fun and flirty thirst traps like this:

And this:

Which is why it makes sense that when Zac shared a photo for his brother's birthday, the internet got really thirsty. Behold, the gifts: