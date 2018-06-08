Cocky fan embarrassed after trying to show off in front of the wrong woman

In this world, there are far too many meat-headed macho guys who need to be taken down a peg. And that’s exactly what happened when a buff guy in the stands at a Philadelphia Soul arena football game thought he’d show off for the “Flex Cam.”

As you see in the video below, the guy couldn't wait to give everyone a free ticket to the gun show, until the camera pulled back and the gal sitting behind him showed off the best biceps in Philadelphia. The look on his face when he sees her flex is priceless. Something tells me that, after the game, he drove right to the gym to pump some iron.