Infograph shows how just 10 companies own all the world’s food brands

When you’re strolling the aisles of your favorite supermarket, it’s hard not to notice the wide variety of brands you find on the shelves. But what most people don’t know is that only ten major corporations manufacture what you find in most supermarkets.

To illustrate this lack of manufacturer diversity in our food supply, Oxfam created a handy-dandy infographic that reveals the extensive reach of the “Big 10” food and beverage companies.

Click here to see a larger version of the infographic.

As you can see, a surprising number of brands which you’d never think were related are owned by the same companies. Who knew that Coca-Cola makes both Perrier and Smart Water? Or that Kellogg’s makes Pringles chips and Keebler cookies?

Does that mean the Keebler elves don’t bake their delicious cookies in a tree?

Oxfam has also created a report letting you know which of your favorite food brands are doing a good job at supporting farmers and the planet and which ones are not.