Man shares pic of new dog and people immediately call the cops on him

In 2016, a cute pup named Sir Wiggleton was picked up on the streets of Detroit, Michigan and brought to the Detroit Dog Rescue shelter. For about a hundred days the dog waited to be adopted by a loving family, and then Dan Tillery and his girlfriend, Megan, from Waterford Township came to the rescue.

They adopted the dog and renamed him Diggy.

“[My girlfriend and I] have been wanting a dog forever, but the place we were renting would not allow dogs,” Tiller told The Oakland Press. “We just recently purchased our first home. All ours. And dogs are allowed.”

Tillary was so excited about his new friend, he posted a photo of themselves on the shelter’s Facebook page and it quickly went viral. Since, it’s earned over 29,000 likes and nearly 7,000 shares.

Unfortunately, the Facebook post was so popular it caught the attention of the local police who believed Diggy was a pit bull, a breed that violates the community’s “dangerous dog” ordinance. So the Watership Township police paid a visit to Tillary’s new home.