People really went bonkers over this risqué Wheel of Fortune puzzle

Recently, "Wheel of Fortune" had a puzzle that was a true test to see if you have a dirty mind.

The puzzle read: "_ _ CK _T _ ORK."

Twitter user TGB posted a screen shot of Vanna White standing by the massive puzzle to see what his followers thought, and their responses were hilarious.

But who was right?

My mothers answer to this was lick it dork. But suck it dork works too. https://t.co/GdP2smdX9M — Carly (@CarlyGroff) May 10, 2017

FUCK AT WORK — Julia Gfrörer (@thorazos) May 9, 2017