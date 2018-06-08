People really went bonkers over this risqué Wheel of Fortune puzzle

Theo Lannom
Jun 08, 2018@10:12 PM
Recently, "Wheel of Fortune" had a puzzle that was a true test to see if you have a dirty mind.

The puzzle read: "_ _ CK _T _ ORK."

Twitter user TGB posted a screen shot of Vanna White standing by the massive puzzle to see what his followers thought, and their responses were hilarious.

But who was right?

In the end, the puzzle was solved and the answer was the boring, and not very dirty: “BACK AT WORK.”

Thanks everyone for playing, sorry there’s no consolation prize, but the dude who suggested “FUCK IT MORK” deserves a copy of the "Wheel of Fortune" home game.

