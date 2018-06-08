People really went bonkers over this risqué Wheel of Fortune puzzle

Recently, "Wheel of Fortune" had a puzzle that was a true test to see if you have a dirty mind.
The puzzle read: "_ _ CK _T _ ORK."
SUCK IT DORK pic.twitter.com/gskSgZR8XW— 𝖙𝖌𝖇 (@twitersgoodboy) May 9, 2017
Twitter user TGB posted a screen shot of Vanna White standing by the massive puzzle to see what his followers thought, and their responses were hilarious.
But who was right?
My mothers answer to this was lick it dork. But suck it dork works too. https://t.co/GdP2smdX9M— Carly (@CarlyGroff) May 10, 2017
FUCK AT WORK— Julia Gfrörer (@thorazos) May 9, 2017
Fuck it, Mork— Chris, but 🏳️🌈 (@WriteToRebel) October 15, 2017
I thought "Dick at work".— Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) October 14, 2017
or luck at cork? idk cork is an irish city— cinthia (@cinthiamrtnz) May 11, 2017
Stuck at work https://t.co/kXPucMHvn2— Big Red (@SaintDarrell) May 10, 2017
sick at work? https://t.co/EbraQuEGRs— Carley Star (@starlitup) May 10, 2017
Watched this tonight and my thought was "suck it work," so I was very impressed when the contestant got "back at work" in less than 1 sec. https://t.co/4b86t1jv88— Alex Carroll 🏳️🌈 (@aloysiuscc) May 10, 2017
In the end, the puzzle was solved and the answer was the boring, and not very dirty: “BACK AT WORK.”
Thanks everyone for playing, sorry there’s no consolation prize, but the dude who suggested “FUCK IT MORK” deserves a copy of the "Wheel of Fortune" home game.