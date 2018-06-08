How Stephen Hawking perfectly summed up Trump in one sentence

Stephen Hawking was, without a doubt, the smartest man on Earth when he passed away in March of this year. Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author best known for his popular science book, “A Brief History of Time” where he explained his cosmological theories.

While Hawking could explain just about everything, from black hole mechanics to the theory of cosmic inflation, there was one thing he couldn’t understand: the political popularity of Donald Trump.

After he wrapped up the Republican nomination, a reporter from CNN affiliate ITV asked Hawking if he could explain Trump’s popularity and his response was chilling.

“I can’t,” Hawking said.

But he could explain who Trump was and what he was doing.

“He is a demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator,” Hawking said.

After Trump became president, Hawking didn’t hold back on his feelings for him. In July 2017, he criticized his climate change policies in an interview with the BBC.

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible,” he said before condemning Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement. “Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of 250 degrees, and raining sulfuric acid.”