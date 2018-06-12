Teen from 'Biggest Loser' now a super hot firefighter

While losing a massive amount of weight is hard, according to scientific studies, keeping it off can be even more difficult. The medical journal "Obesity" took a look at 14 contestants from the TV show “The Biggest Loser” six years after they lost an average of 128 pounds, and the findings were discouraging.

On average, the contestants gained 90 of the pounds back.

One “Biggest Loser Australia” contestant, Sam Rouen, has not only kept the weight off but looks so great he’s become a sex symbol down under.

In 2008, at the age of 19, Rouen won the third season of the weight loss reality competition. At the beginning of the show, he weighed 340 pounds, but jut 12 weeks later he had dropped an incredible 156 pounds.

Ten years after he began his quest for a healthier life, Rouen posted a before-and-after photo on Facebook. “Wasn’t sure if I was going to do this post … however. 10 years hey. What a time. So much has happened, good, bad, everything between,” Sam said in his post. “Highest highs and lowest lows. All I know is I’ve got some amazing people in my corner and I’m unconditionally appreciative of that.”