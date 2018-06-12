Waitress' blistering response to customer's tip is pretty perfect

Being a server in a restaurant is hard work. Customers can be difficult, you’re on your feet all day, and the pay can be depressing.

In fact, according to a report published in The New York Times, servers are far more likely than other workers to live in poverty. There are only seven states in the U.S. where servers receive the full minimum wage before tips. Everywhere else, restaurants can pay servers the federal minimum tipped wage which starts at just $2.13 an hour.

Back in 2016, Taylar Cordova, a server at a P.F. Chang’s in Colorado, received no tip on a bill that was $187.43. She would have earned $28.11 with a standard 15% tip. Furious about how wait staff are mistreated, she unleashed a powerful Facebook post which was shared over 12,000 times.

Here’s the full post:

“This. This is the reason I work so much. This is why I cry in the shower. I STRUGGLE to put clothes on my daughter’s back and food in our bellies because of THIS. You, are the lowest of the low. Whenever you feel like it’s probably fine to not tip your server, that’s one more bill stacking up because they’re short on money. This is food for the week that our families will go without because you didn’t think it was necessary, even after asking for everything under the sun and receiving it free of charge, mind you. This is one less basic necessity my daughter needs because even TWO more dollars is too much for you.