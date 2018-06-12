Waitress' blistering response to customer's tip is pretty perfect

Being a server in a restaurant is hard work. Customers can be difficult, you’re on your feet all day, and the pay can be depressing.
In fact, according to a report published in The New York Times, servers are far more likely than other workers to live in poverty. There are only seven states in the U.S. where servers receive the full minimum wage before tips. Everywhere else, restaurants can pay servers the federal minimum tipped wage which starts at just $2.13 an hour.
Back in 2016, Taylar Cordova, a server at a P.F. Chang’s in Colorado, received no tip on a bill that was $187.43. She would have earned $28.11 with a standard 15% tip. Furious about how wait staff are mistreated, she unleashed a powerful Facebook post which was shared over 12,000 times.
Here’s the full post:
“This. This is the reason I work so much. This is why I cry in the shower. I STRUGGLE to put clothes on my daughter’s back and food in our bellies because of THIS. You, are the lowest of the low. Whenever you feel like it’s probably fine to not tip your server, that’s one more bill stacking up because they’re short on money. This is food for the week that our families will go without because you didn’t think it was necessary, even after asking for everything under the sun and receiving it free of charge, mind you. This is one less basic necessity my daughter needs because even TWO more dollars is too much for you.
Every decision has a consequence. Servers are paid a base pay of $2-5/hr depending on the employer, so next time you don’t want to tip, regardless of the situation prior to receiving your bill, think about how much you would have to work that week off $2-5/hr to feed your family, not just you. Could you pay your bills based on that pay alone? Could you feed your family AND yourself? Because that’s what happens when you choose to not tip. Please, please tip your servers. Even if it was the worst service you’ve ever received. A 10% tip is a big enough slap in the face, this completely tore me apart. Don’t even bother walking into a restaurant if you can't afford to tip. There's a McDonald’s down the street if you're that cheap.”