Waitress has perfect burn for teens who shamed her for her makeup

If you’re ever on a first date at a restaurant, pay close attention to how the person you’re seeing treats the waitstaff. The way people treat their server is a great poker tell. Do they push around people serving them or treat them with respect?
It’s a quick and easy way to learn a lot about their character.
People have been sharing a story about two petty teens because they can’t believe how rude they were to a waiter in southern Indiana.
Aspiring makeup artist and Instagram user wingedandcontoured was stiffed on a tip for a $33 bill by two disgruntled teenage girls allegedly because of her makeup.
“Two girls around 16 years old came in and I was their waitress. I took great care of them and everything was great until I dropped the check off,” the waitress wrote on Instagram. “When I returned to pick it up, they demanded to speak to a manager because they 'didn't have enough money' and I 'didn't tell them exactly how much their food was going to cost them' even though they had the menus for a good 20 minutes before they decided what they wanted.”
The girls asked the manager for a discount, but they were denied because, according to the server, “they shouldn’t have ordered food they couldn’t pay for.”
Although the girls said they had no money, one put down a credit card and paid the bill. But they left the server a big fat $0 tip and rude note about her makeup that read: “Here’s a tip: Contour is supposed to blend.”
But the server didn’t let that affect her one bit, she showed off her cat-eye makeup and a photo of the rude message with the empowering comment, “Didn’t phase me.”
The server’s response is a great lesson for anyone who is forced to deal with rude people.