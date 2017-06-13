Advertising

Sharing a communal fridge at the office can be frustrating, and we all have our own methods of ensuring our co-workers don't take our food. One police station in the UK has taken it way beyond passive aggressive post-it notes.

This photo was posted by a police officer trainee who happened upon a communal fridge at Halifax Police Station in the UK, The Daily Mail reports.

In other news, the milk theft in Halifax Police Station seems to be rife..when he said find one without a padlock, thought he was joking..! pic.twitter.com/dGZ4wKsvpq — PC 3220 Sharp (@WYP_PC3220Sharp) June 11, 2017

Yup, those milk bottles are padlocked. And one of them has "Danger of Infection" tape wrapped around it.

After the original tweet was posted, the photo began circulating around the interwebs. It went viral after another Twitter user shared it on his account with the caption, "Imagine working in an office with these kind of people."

Twitter:@kevak1969

Some people thought the padlocks were a bit extreme.

Never mind that, imagine being the person who invented and marketed a milk lock. https://t.co/5fNQHIUypv — Claire P-C (@seenitheardit1) June 12, 2017

Some people were less offended by the padlocks than they were by the choice of milk.

Imagine working with people who drink green cap milk 😩 https://t.co/k5yYqjor2a — The Dazzler (@ItsDazzaB) June 12, 2017

Others shared their own methods for deterring co-workers from drinking their milk.

Lol I used to write "breast milk" on the bottle when at one public service job I had. Needless to say it worked. 😀 — dean (@dean_anonym) June 12, 2017

It just goes to show, people will do crazy things to protect their snacks. We can't say we blame them.

