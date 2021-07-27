People react to Simone Biles withdrawing from Olympic women’s team final.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and fan favorite reportedly appeared "shaky" on the vault earlier today and landed with a big correction, prompting "gasps" from the crowd. She then left the arena to be attended to by the trainer.
In an official statement, USA Gymnastics said:
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions. Thinking of you, Simone!
24-year-old Biles told reporters she is "proud" of her team, who went on to win a silver medal in the final (Russia took the Gold, and bronze went to England).
She later told reporters she made the decision to focus on her "mental health," saying:
Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being...
We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head.