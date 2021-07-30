Piers Morgan mocked Simone Biles for withdrawing from Olympic events and it backfired.

First it was Meghan Markle. Then Naomi Osaka. And now Simone Biles has been subjected to the criticism of professional troll Piers Morgan after she spoke out about her struggles with mental health.

Piers Morgan decided to drag the Olympic gold medalist, who earlier this week withdrew from the women's team finals in the Tokyo Olympics because of mental health issues.

There was a massive outpouring of support for 24-year-old Biles online, as most people praised her for being brave enough to speak out and to prioritize her mental health and safety.

But Piers Morgan, who always seems like he needs about 20 years of therapy and a big hug from his mom and dad, is not most people. He took to social media to slam Biles and undermine her reason for withdrawing from the events.