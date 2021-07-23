31 reactions to the best moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics took place this morning, officially kicking off the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Due to Covid restrictions, the event took place in front of a nearly-empty stadium, and the mood was more somber and understated than one usually expects from an Olympics opening ceremony.

Okay full disclosure, I did not officially WATCH the opening ceremony on a television set (because what is cable????). But I did follow it on Twitter, and here are some of the best moments from the ceremony according to people who DID watch it, along with their reactions.