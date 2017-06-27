Advertising

Maybe it's just that I'm old and out of touch, but it's getting pretty hard to keep up with all this millennial dating garbage.

From ghosting to bread-crumbing to breezing to haunting– it’s as if people forget how to just be in a normal, mostly unfulfilling relationship anymore. News-flash single people: The more games you continue to play, the more you're going to complicate things for yourself, and complication are what makes dating suck.

Ghosting, breadcrumbing, benching, cushioning, etc... Modern dating is too complicated 😒 — Liliana García (@lillynilly331) April 30, 2017

Now, people are calling this new dating game cushioning. In reality, it’s basically a new-generational way to say – I’m cheating on you.

This new term "cushioning" is not a good thing for long term relationships. — ERICK V (@mrerickv) May 3, 2017

Cushioning is like taking out insurance on your relationship incase you get dumped and you’re too scared of being alone. It basically means you’re creating a “cushion” for yourself to fall on. You hook other people that are interested in you, give them the notion that you may be interested in them too, neglecting the fact that you’re in a committed and “monogamous” relationship already.

"This would be what emotionally insecure people do and its not really a new phenomenon," Dr. Jennifer Rhodes, licensed psychologist, relationship expert, and the founder of the bi-costal consultancy, Rapport Relationships, tells Bustle. "Quite frankly, it makes me sad that people have such trouble with emotional intimacy and talking about feeling scared with the person you are dating. You can't really fall in love unless you are ready to get hurt. Cushioning is for people who are not ready for real love."

If you’re in a relationship with someone and the two of you have agreed to not see other people, that means you also shouldn’t be flirting and talking to other people. (Or at least that's what my wife tells me.) If you’re too scared to be alone and need “cushioning” incase things don’t work out – you’re clearly not mature enough to be in a relationship at all.

Cushioning is for people who are not ready for real love.

Urban Dictionary defines cushioning as “a dating technique where, along with your main piece, you also have several ‘cushions,’ other people you’ll chat and flirt with to cushion the potential blow of your main breakup and not leave you alone.”

No relationship is perfect and sometimes, no matter how bad you want them to, things don’t always last forever. Just because you’re worried you may have to start all over again doesn’t mean you can f*ck someone else over for being scared.

If you’re busy “cushioning,” you’re not really invested in your relationship 100% and, that’s likely what is going to cause your relationship to end before anything else. The only way to make your relationship work, I mean really work, is by giving your all.

Sometimes in life, you have to stop fearing what can go wrong and start to embrace what can go right – and, it won’t happen if you’re busy texting 4 different people while you’re laying in bed next to your partner.

