Advertising

Nothing heals a broken heart like a viral photo.

Brianna Boyce was swiping her way through her most recent breakup when she came across her most recent ex-boyfriend, Adrian. But the face wasn't the only familiar thing about the profile. Adrian's photo was the same as her own — with her cropped out.

Naturally, Boyce repieced the photos together and shared it with the entire Internet. "When u find ur ex on tinder anddd [skull emoji]," she wrote. "(we're friends so no hard feelings.) Unfortunately, her ex did not feel the same way.

Advertising

When u find ur ex on tinder anddd 💀😂😂😭 (we're friends so no hard feelings) pic.twitter.com/vchOiAl1n8 — Sarsaprilla (@breeboyce40) August 3, 2017

The photo was already going viral — who can resist a Tinder fail picture? — when her ex discovered it. He didn't think it was as funny as everyone else.

Adrian hit Brianna back with some harsh words: "We broke up because you always lied and wanted your ex back (We're not friends)."

We broke up because you always lied and wanted your ex back (We're not friends) https://t.co/75C9HYy17Y — VanillaGorilla (@AdrianMooreII1) August 3, 2017

Advertising

Of course, the drama just made Twitter love the photo even more.

Where is her GofundMe? I would like to donate for burn treatment. — Churlish Gambino (@faithchoyce) August 3, 2017

i will never not laugh at this photo oh my god — shauna ❁ (@shaunapauli) August 3, 2017

Boyce talked to Cosmopolitan to clear up the record about her "friendship" with Adrian. "We were friends before all of this happened, so I thought he would think it was funny, just like I did," she said.

Advertising

"I'm not perfect, but neither was he," she said, looking down from the high road. "We both had insecurities and faults in the relationship and that is ultimately what caused the break up. I would never publicly blast him on anything he did wrong in our relationship and I still won't."

Get yourself an ex who won't "publicly blast" you. On second thought, also get one who won't screenshot your Tinder profile.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.