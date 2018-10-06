A 'Fox News' reporter fell out of his chair while taking a selfie and we all needed this.

Yesterday, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo appeared on a segment of The Ingraham Angle to discuss the dangers of selfie-taking with host Laura Ingraham.

While explaining that more than 250 people have died while trying to take selfies in India over the past seven years, Arroyo decided to pose for a selfie with Ingraham. Because that's an appropriate response to reporting on people dying.

The two are also sharing Bud Lights on air, which makes sense given that Fox News is the Bud Light of news channels: the worst possible option.

Then while attempting to pose for the selfie, Arroyo took a tumble. Now, most TV hosts would probably use this opportunity to highlight the obvious humor and irony of the situation. But nope—not Miss Ingraham, who turns to the camera and proceeds to skewer the ACLU while her colleague remains on the floor.

It's almost like this woman, who once compared migrant children being kept in cages to "summer camps," lacks empathy.

Please watch the clip for yourself and we hope you will enjoy it as much as James Corden did:

I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/7GVvCLKR6M — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 6, 2018

He's clearly not the only one. The clip spread like wildfire on Twitter, bringing joy across the internet to many, many people who are having one of the worst weeks of this entire nightmare of a presidency.