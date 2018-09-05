8 wild times corporate social media accounts went completely off the rails. Holy sh*t.

Advertising

These companies probably wish the public would forget these major social media fails. But we never, ever will. 1.) Stubhub , we have a problem. In 2012, someone working at StubHub had had it up to here: Mashable Stubhub, of course, removed the tweet when they found out and then apologized: We've deleted an unauthorized tweet made from this Twitter handle. We apologize to all of our followers for the inappropriate language used. — StubHub (@StubHub) October 6, 2012 We stub-forgive you. 2) More like McTruth. Back in 2017, when things were just as bad as they are now, someone took over the McDonald's twitter account to share this salty message with the world: Someecards McDonald's later took down the extremely crispy tweet and replaced it with this soggy apology: Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. Read more: https://t.co/X5NwVI5sKp — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017 McDonald's, did you learn nothing from the song "Stand By Your Man"? McBYE, b*tch.

3) When Entenmann's weighed in on the Casey Anthony trial. Back in 2012, when social media was still fresh, everyone's favorite crumbly cookie company decided to tweet a trending hashtag. They forgot to check why the hashtag was trending. CBS Turns out, Entenmanns accidentally weighed in on the Casey Anthony verdict. In the words of Urkle: 4) A GAP in judgment. In 2012, a company known for extremely boring clothes made a very un-boring choice to use a natural disaster to sell their products.

Mashable In their defense, maybe they thought people's lives would be saved by a $50 sweatshirt that advertises the store you bought it from. 5) KFC we cannot unsee. KFC Australia got themselves down under a controversy back in 2016 when they tweeted out this incredibly NSFW ad with the caption "something hot and spicy is coming soon."

KFC, if you are experiencing "hot and spicy" sensations in your genitals, I recommend you speak to a doctor pic.twitter.com/iGaYDdXTI0 — mat whitehead (@matwhi) April 14, 2016 People were not ready and the company later took down the tweet and apologized. We are very sorry for our earlier tweet on H&S - we didn’t mean to offend and removed it when we realised we’d made an error in judgment. — KFC Australia (@KFCAustralia) April 15, 2016 We're guessing this "error" in judgment probably doubled their sales. 6) iHope they fired their social media person. Back in 2015, before they tried changing their name, iHop's attention-getting strategy involved a highly-sexualized Twitter campaign that very quickly crossed some lines.

Uh @IHOP I really must advise against. pic.twitter.com/wFKzP1YDSR — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) October 18, 2015 .@IHOP EXECS: We need a new social media strategy.

INTERN: How about: phrases teenagers use to insult girls?

EXECS: Brilliant! — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) October 18, 2015 .@IHOP I think it's time to review your social media policy — fifty-year-old russian orphan (@garbage_person) October 18, 2015 They later took down some of the most offensive tweets and issued this apology, which is about as creative as their pancake recipe: Earlier today we tweeted something dumb and immature that does not reflect what IHOP stands for. We're sorry. — IHOP (@IHOP) October 19, 2015

They have yet to apologize for forcing us to call them "iHob." 7) Yahooooooooooooops! This was not a good day for your mom's e-mail provider, Yahoo.com, after they sent out a tweet with a seriously problematic spelling error. It was, however, a great day for black twitter. aye y’all remember this junt 😂😂 #NiggerNavy pic.twitter.com/kciVRTvIbA — Wavy Kd.🏄🏾‍♂️ (@DamnThatsKd) January 3, 2018

8) RIP US Airways We're not saying US Airways is now kaput because they tweeted a pornographic image of a woman with a toy plane inserted in her vagina. But this may have been the point where things started to go, umm, South, for the airline (technically they merged with American Airlines in 2015.) Sorry in advance for the graphic nature of this image—on the other hand, this is the funniest fucking thing I have seen in a long time so YOU'RE WELCOME. Buzzfeed

US Airways later tweeted this apology for the extremely NSFW image: We apologize for an inappropriate image recently shared as a link in one of our responses. We've removed the tweet and are investigating. The tweet was so graphic, it forced many tweeters in to this conundrum: Lol at @USAirways i cant even rt it — [omitted] (@ThirstyTortuga) April 14, 2014 At least there very good tweets flying through the internet skies that day. Some people are saying @USAirways was hacked but it looks like



an inside job. — Veronica de Souza (@HeyVeronica) April 14, 2014

