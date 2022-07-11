Man asks if he's be wrong to give late wife's heirloom to new wife's daughter.

It can be difficult to navigate one's relationship to step children, especially when if children from your first marriage are still in your life. To make things more complicated, what if your first partner passed away, and your children from that marriage are dealing with the grief of that loss? When this man struggles to decide whether to give his late wife's special heirloom to either their daughter or his new wife's daughter (his stepdaughter and true member of the family), he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:
My late wife Kate passed away about 12 years ago. They have a family heirloom that has passed down several generations (starting from her great grandmother) from mothers to their first daughters, on their 18th (or thereabouts) birthdays. The heirloom itself is not highly valuable in a financial sense, but the history makes it very valuable to the people in the family. I currently possess it after Kate passed away and I always intended to give it to my daughter, Claire, on her 18th birthday. She is currently 16. -JustHere5550