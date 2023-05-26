Girl screams 'mommy' during night but Dad answers; Mom the 'go-to parent' is furious.

Which is why a confused father came to Reddit after a fight with his wife, asking if he had actually messed up as badly as she thought:

mkomkomko writes:

My wife and I were asleep in our bedroom. Our daughter (3) screamed 'mommy' in the middle of the night in her room.

I ran over as fast as I could to see what was wrong and to prevent our other daughter (1) from waking up from the noise.