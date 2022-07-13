Man asks if he's wrong to not want to be a dad to estranged daughter.

Being a parent is a huge commitment. And some people are afraid to admit that they don't actually want to be parents. There's some shame in it, for some reason. But should there be? When this estranged father is forced to reconnect with his ex and child after years of no involvement (which his ex agreed to), he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I(M29) had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad and I asked her to get an abortion. She refused and we decided she could keep the baby and I'll pay child support but I wouldn't be involved in her life. I didn't tell my family about it. Three months ago when I was at work I received a lot of angry messages from my parents asking me if I have a child. apparently my ex had told them everything because she is sick and wants me to look after the kid since her own family refused to do this. -crazycake81