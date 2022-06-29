Mom asks if she's wrong to skip trip after family excludes her sick son.

Extended family trips can be stressful because there are so many individual family units to accommodate. When planning a trip like this, you have to think about everyone's needs, even if they are conflicting at times. But how accommodating should you have to be for one family member who has different needs than everyone else? When this mother backs out of an extended family trip because her family failed to take into account her son's illness when planning the vacation, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not going on a family trip because they failed to accommodate my son?"

The OP is the mom.