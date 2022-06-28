Lifeguard asks if he was wrong to tell parent to remove son with disabilities from pool.

We all strive to be extremely respectful and kind to parents and children who are struggling with disabilities. That said, it can be difficult or confusing to navigate one's interactions with the parent of a disabled child, especially if they conflict with the rules you have to follow at your job. When this lifeguard at a neighborhood pool feels conflicted about telling a mother at the pool to remove her disabled son from the water to follow pool rules, he takes to the popular Reddit forum:
I, (16M) am a lifeguard at a regular neighborhood pool. I was working a regular shift when a child with special needs and his mother came in. I thought nothing of it and helped them sign in and everything. At our pool we have a rule that for the last 10 minutes of the hour, we have a safety break. Everyone, no matter who you are has to get completely out of the water for these 10 minutes. - A_Persin