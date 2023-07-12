Divorced mom admits, 'motherhood tasks' are making me miserable. AITA?

I was about to leave for my meeting last night and he was panicking about not having it done. He asked me if I could do it and I told him no since I was leaving. These motherhood tasks make me miserable and annoyed.

He was also leaving to hang out with his friend. This morning cupcakes were not made since I wasn’t doing it. We got in a huge fight about me not helping him out. I wasn’t putting my life on hold for a simple mistake he did. He left for his fathers and my ex also got in an argument with me about it and called me a jerk. AITA?

Let's see what internet users had to say.

evilofodd writes: