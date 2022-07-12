Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to make fun of Jesus to obgyn after getting 'slut shamed.'

Maggie Lalley
Jul 12, 2022 | 7:40 PM
Becoming a mother is a really difficult experience, and you need as much support as you can get. Usually pregnant women are given a pass for being emotional or hormonal, but do they ever take it "too far?" When this pregnant woman feels like she "acted out" in front of her OBGYN, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for acting "crazy" and singing about Jesus during my prenatal appointment after my obgyn mocked me for my fear of needles and slut shamed me?I know the title sounds crazy so hear me out. Am i really the AH for this?"

OP is the pregnant woman.

I (25F) and my boyfriend (25M) are expecting our first child together. We have been together for 6 years, so it is what you would consider a long term relationship. We had our first prenatal appointment yesterday and this is what went down. For starters, this is my first time at this certain clinic, and therefore, my first time with this OBGYN. -preggdone

