Mom asks if she was wrong to out teen daughter's 'fake mental illness' on TikTok.

It's hard to be a parent to a teenager these days. Managing their experience with social media is darn near impossible. Most of the time it's considered an invasion of privacy if a parent gets too involved in their teenage kid's social media presence. But when is it okay to insert yourself into your teenager's potentially troublesome online experience? When this mom discovers that her daughter is lying about being mentally ill on Tik Tok and decides to call her out, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
A family friend told me my daughter (16f) has been claiming to have dissociative identity disorder (DID) on TikTok. Apparently this community is quite a trend now and my daughter posts videos with her alters and about the trauma she suffered that caused DID. Only I am 99.9% sure she does not have DID. She didn’t suffer any significant trauma as a child, she has two loving parents and a stable middle class home with no financial or social challenges. -confusedidmum