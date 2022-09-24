Mom refuses to give son's Facebook password to school for investigation.

In a post on Reddit a mom shared a story about her son's school wanting access to his personal information. Trigger warning for bullying, self harm, and suicide. Here are resources for anyone (or anyone who knows anyone) considering self-harm. Here's her story.

"School wants my son's Facebook password & email, also wants us to hand over any phone or computer that he's had access to in the last year. WTF?"

My son is 15.

Today I received a phone call from the school, telling me that they are doing an investigation into a series of very serious incidents that happened last year and they would like to have the password for my son's Facebook account, also asking me to disable two-step verification if his account has it.