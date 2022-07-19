Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was wrong to 'choose' his niece over his kids.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 19, 2022 | 3:43 PM
Being a father is difficult, especially if you're trying to raise a blended or divorced family. It can be hard when you feel closer to your niece or nephew than you do to your own child. When this father gets accused by his kids of "favoring" his niece over his biological children, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for choosing my niece over my kids?"

My kids, Mike(M18) and Mara(F15) are very close together but hate their cousin, Rosa(F14). every time they are together they fight. My ex wife has primary custody of Mara so I only have her one week in a month and Mike usually joins us on that week. -overmagazine6783

Sources: Reddit
