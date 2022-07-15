Dad asks if he was wrong to lash out at brother for getting son secret nose job.

Being a father is very difficult, especially when one of your kids is in distress. And what if your son or daughter is struggling with their body image and you don't know how to help them? When this father finds out that his brother secretly paid for his son's nose job behind his back, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My son is 18 and always had an issue with his nose. Okay, it's slightly hooked but it's not ugly or causing problems. He asked for money to get a nose job. I said no. His mom said no.My brother was very tight with him and promised him the best graduation present ever. We were thinking an oscillating fan or a gift card. I thought nothing of it. -dueegglplant6702